Fmr. Portsmouth city manager plans to refile $5M lawsuit against city

Former Portsmouth City Manager, Angel Jones, plans to refile her lawsuit against the city, according to her attorney.

Court documents show that Jones and her attorneys filed a nonsuit on the morning of Tuesday, April 4. One of Jones' lawyers, Steve Heretick, says this was done to allow Jones to refile the lawsuit in an updated form.

"The city would not agree to our routine request to amend the Complaint to reflect a number of events which have transpired since we filed the original action," he said in a statement. "Our basic claims have not changed as you will see in our refiling later [Tuesday]."

Jones' original lawsuit was filed in October of 2022 after she was suddenly fired from her City Manager position in May.

The original lawsuit alleges public corruption within Portsmouth leadership, including claims of bribery, trying to get friends or family members in certain positions, and the phrase, "Pay to play." Jones, according to the original lawsuit, found out about these issues just days after becoming City Manager in April of 2021.

Jones' original lawsuit also claimed wrongful termination and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The former City Manager was requesting $5 million.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.