Fmr. Va. trooper charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication pleads guilty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former Virginia State Trooper who had been charged with allegedly assaulting another law enforcement officer in Virginia Beach earlier this year pleaded guilty.

Chad Bare had been charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication and obstructing/resisting with force. The third charge was originally felony battery of an officer but was pleaded down to a misdemeanor, according to the Virginia Beach District Court.

Bare pleaded guilty Thursday.

Virginia Beach police previously confirmed to News 3 Chad Bare, of Fredericksburg, Va., was arrested around 1:35 a.m. on March 27 in the 300 block of 55th Street.

At the time of the arrest, State Police said Bare was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case. He resigned effective July 25, State Police confirmed to News 3 on Thursday.

Bare was sentenced to 365 days for the misdemeanor obstruction and resisting arrest charges, but he had those sentences suspended, according to court officials. He was fined $150 for the public intoxication charge.

