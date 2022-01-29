Folks in Norfolk on high alert for more tidal flooding as storm moves in

NORFOLK, Va. – As the rain came down and winds rolled in Friday night, folks who live by the Hague in Norfolk were on high alert.

John Provine, who lives at Hague Towers downtown, isn’t taking any chances. After he got home from work, he moved his car to higher ground.

“There’s literally been times when I’ve had to walk to my car and rolled my pant legs all the way up to my knee just to get to my car,” Provine said.

The threat of tidal flooding is giving him déjà vu.

Three weeks ago, heavy rain and wind caused the water level in the Hague to spill out over the banks. The nearby apartment building’s parking lot looked more like a lake.

Dozens of cars were virtually under water.

“My partner lives with me, and their car... he opened his car, and water came pouring out of their car doors,” said Provine.

Homeowners were also bracing for high waters.

Christina Van De Castle, who lives near the Hague, said the flooding earlier this month caused damage underneath of her home.

“Last time, it was pretty scary,” she said. “We watched it come in, and it comes in very fast. It’s just how it goes in this area.”

Provine agrees.

“It’s pretty bad,” he said. “It kind of makes me wonder, why is this still happening?"

Free parking is available at the city’s York Street Garage until 8 p.m. Sunday.

