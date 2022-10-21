Following business closures, some residents worry downtown Norfolk is losing its vibrancy

NORFOLK, Va - One downtown Norfolk lounge has appealed the city council's decision in Norfolk's Circuit Court after its conditional use permit was revoked.

Miguel Roldan, the owner of California Burrito said he plans to file an appeal in circuit court in the upcoming weeks.

"I’m going to appeal the decision because I feel like I haven’t been treated the way I should," Roldan said.

This all comes after city council voted to revoke the conditional use permit for California Burrito due to incidents of overcrowding inside. The maximum capacity is 49 people in the more than 2,000-square-foot building.

But the city said there have been multiple times were at least 100 people were inside.

"I’ve been asking them to increase my capacity way before that, Roldan said. "We approached the city in August 2020, the planning commission. We explained to them we want to increase our capacity to 99."

Meanwhile, Scotty Quixx's owner said they'll be filing an appeal in Norfolk's Circuit Court on Friday morning in an effort to reopen. The city revoked its license after officials said the non-alcoholic sales reported by the business to Virginia ABC didn't equate to the city on meal tax forms.

In addition, Legacy Lounge has already appealed the council's decision in circuit court, but a trial date hasn't been set for that appeal. The city said Legacy was in violation of not having uniformed security during the night when four people were shot outside of the Lounge in August.

While this comes in an effort to reduce crime, neither Scotty Quixx nor California Burrito had any reports of violence as reasons for getting their permits revoked.

Some residents believe the vibrancy of downtown Norfolk is changing.

"It’s really unfortunate because when I first moved down here, in the beginning of the year, I looked forward to going out," one resident told News 3. "I’m single, no kids and it’s kind of really changing the dynamic of Granby Street."

Others are shocked to see their favorite restaurants aren't open.

Scotty Quixx, Legacy Lounge and California Burrito remain closed until a judge rules against city council's vote. At that point, they would be allowed to open their doors.

The city said it did not have a comment or statement regarding the business appeals.

