Americans projected to eat 1.45 billion chicken wings for Super Bowl LVII: National Chicken Council

Food Super Bowl Chicken Wings
Matthew Mead/AP
FILE - This Nov. 16, 2015, photo shows hands off party wings with cilantro sour cream dip and honey sriracha in Concord, N.H. These wings require almost no effort from you. The secret is baking powder. The baking powder reacts with the skin, helping to draw out moisture. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Posted at 4:37 PM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 16:58:16-05

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Many are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Food is a big part of Super Bowl weekend.

One of the most beloved Super Bowl is the chicken wing.

This year, experts are predicting chicken wings to be the food of choice for many Americans during the big game.

According to the National Chicken Council (NCC), a trade association representing chicken producers across the United States, Americans are projected to consume a record-breaking 1.45 billion chicken wings this weekend.

NCC officials said this is a two percent rise, or 84 million more wings, from last year.

NCC spokesperson Tom Super said there are many reasons for the increase.

“The two main reasons are more favorable prices and more people getting back to normal and gathering for the Big Game, whether at home or at a bar/restaurant,” Super said. “While Americans are seeing inflation impact almost every part of their lives, both wholesale and retail wing prices are down double digits from a year ago, according to USDA, and consumers are seeing a lot more features and promotions."

To put into perspective the amount of chicken wings Americans are projected to eat this weekend, NCC officials said 1.45 billion wings laid end to end would stretch from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. about 62 times.

The NCC added it would also be enough to give four wings each to every man, woman, and child in the United States.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

