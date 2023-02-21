Fantasia, Babyface among artists announced for Hampton Jazz Festival lineup

The Hampton Jazz Festival is celebrating its 53rd year and have announced their new lineup! The festival will be Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Anthony Hamilton, Stephanie Mills, Trombone Shorty, and Jonathan Butler

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Charlie Wilson, Chris Botti, Avery Sunshine, and The Chuck Brown Band

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Fantasia, Babyface, Kenny G, and Peter White

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $100, $90, $85, and $75 per ticket per day.

The Hampton Jazz Festival website says each year is more exciting than the last. The festival has been a partnership between the City of Hampton and Hampton University since the Hampton Coliseum opened in 1970.

Their website says the festival began as a one-time celebration for Hampton University's 100th birthday in 1968, but quickly became a favorite and has been held annually ever since.