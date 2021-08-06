Norfolk re-introduces 'First Fridays' after COVID-19 stopped the party

NORFOLK, Va. – First Fridays is back.

The Downtown Norfolk Council is proud to present the annual tradition of First Fridays, beginning August 6 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will return September 3 and October 1.

The festivities were not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can purchase a beverage at any of our downtown businesses and bring it out on the street and walk throughout downtown,” said Jessica Kliner, director of marketing for the Downtown Norfolk Council. “We’re going to have lots of entertainment from one end of Granby Street to another."

More than 25 businesses are participating. Some restaurants and bars will be offering specials, and many will have outdoor seating.

“We’re fairly new here, so the experience we’re trying to give out to the people will be great,” said Stacy Cherry, an owner of Cherry-O To-Go, which offers Southern-style food, including smothered pork chops and salmon croquettes.

“We’re so glad to be able to do this to support our downtown businesses so they can benefit from the revenue of having people purchase their food and beverage directly from the businesses versus us selling it at our tent,” Kliner explained.

Here is more helpful information from the Downtown Norfolk Council:

Where to Go:

Main Street to Bute Street, east to Monticello Avenue and west to Boush Street.

Street Closures:

While the event bubble is 16 blocks, only the following roads will be closed from approximately 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, August 6:

Granby Street from Main Street to Plume Street

Granby Street from Tazewell Street to East Freemason Street

Market Street

College Place

Parking removal will begin at 2 p.m.

For more information, including the entertainment and specific businesses participating, click here.