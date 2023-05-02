'Taco heaven:' Virginia Beach taco festival returns to the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Taco Festival is taking over The Shack for Cinco de Mayo weekend!

More than 15 local taco restaurants and food trucks will be at the festival, along with live music like mariachi bands and a DJ.

Festivities will include margarita beach bars, a tequila expo tent, taco and hot chili pepper eating contests and a kids zone!

Ticket information is below, but some options are sold out. To buy your tickets, click here.

GENERAL ADMISSION: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.



$15.99

Entry into festival

Free taco voucher

VIP ADMISSION: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

