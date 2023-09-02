Food giveaway at Hampton church kicks off local Hunger Action Month events

HAMPTON, Va. - Before a food giveaway kicked off at Liberty Live Church in Hampton on Saturday, more than 200 cars had already lined up.

The event marked the first of nearly a dozen September events sponsored by the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

The food bank partners with Feeding America, which designated the month as Hunger Action Month — raising awareness about food insecurity across the country.

According to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank website, more than 48,000 on the Peninsula don't have consistent access to healthy, affordable food. The need is believed to be growing.

”So many more families are in need and can seriously use the help. At the same time, the food bank has been just stretched above and beyond," said Jonathan Dimanche, the Missions Pastor at Liberty Live Church, referencing falling donations at the food bank.

Several dozen volunteers from the church congregation helped hand out boxes and bags of food in the parking lot.

A section of the lot was also reserved for those who requested prayer.

Another giveaway was hosted at a church in Yorktown on Saturday. The next is at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hampton next Saturday.

See below for more information on September food giveaways on the Peninsula and the Southside.