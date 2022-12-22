Food pantry urges community to pick up perishable goods

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With the holidays around the corner, many are unable to provide for their families. Five Loaves Food Pantry is here to help with so much food, they're hoping not to waste.

The pantry is seeing an overflow of product, with not enough demand. Staff say that pantries receive food that isn't purchased from stores due to high prices, that warehouses push through quickly because of the shelf-life.

"I don't have the space to handle all the food that's coming in right now--and I know it's not just me. It's all the pantries that are opening," said Brother Tim Luken, Abbot & staff at Five Loaves Food Pantry.

Not only are their shelves too full, but with the stigma around food pantries over a grocery store, they fear the community won't clear their shelves by the time items expire.

"The stores are just not selling like they used to because people can't afford it and the biggest challenge is: people don't want to admit that they need help," said Luken.

The pantry is open Monday-Friday from 11-1 for those who are looking for fresh, perishable goods. If you'd like to know how to volunteer or more of their services, visit fiveloavesfoodpantry.org.