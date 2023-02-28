Watch Now
Foodbank hosts drive-thru food pantry in Virginia Beach to combat food insecurity

Posted at 12:40 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 12:40:53-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore hosted a drive-thru food pantry to serve residents in Virginia Beach facing food insecurity.

The food distribution, which was held at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, was funded by the Virginia Beach City Council through APRA funds.

The foodbank was prepared to distribute about 60 pounds of food, including lean protein, produce and shelf-stable items, to up to 2,500 households at the drive-thru pantry.

For more information about the foodbank’s efforts and upcoming events, click here.

