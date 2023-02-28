Foodbank hosts drive-thru food pantry in Virginia Beach to combat food insecurity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore hosted a drive-thru food pantry to serve residents in Virginia Beach facing food insecurity.

The food distribution, which was held at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, was funded by the Virginia Beach City Council through APRA funds.

The foodbank was prepared to distribute about 60 pounds of food, including lean protein, produce and shelf-stable items, to up to 2,500 households at the drive-thru pantry.

RELATED: VB church teams up with Foodbank of Virginia to provide food to those in need

For more information about the foodbank’s efforts and upcoming events, click here.