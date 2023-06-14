Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia to host multiple events tackling hunger in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, in collaboration with Food Lion and Mercy Chefs, will tackle hunger in Portsmouth on Saturday, June 17 at the Food Lion at 2012 Victory Boulevard.

The Foodbank says according to the City of Portsmouth's Poverty Study, the city has a higher rate of poverty, 18%, than both the Commonwealth, 10.6%, and the US, 13.4%.

The partnership aims to create a convenient hub where individuals can access needed food items, including fresh produce, protein and shelf-stable pantry items.

The event will also connect people with support services, programs, and referrals available in the community to those who may need them.

The Foodbank says the last distribution of this kind was in May, and served more than 200 families in under 90 minutes.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is also participating in the Summer Food Service Program, where meals will be provided to all children without charge.

The meals will be provided Monday through Friday on a first come, first serve basis at the sites and times as follows:

EASTERN SHORE



June 20 - August 25: Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club

24577 Mary N. Smith Road (Accomac)

Breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Lunch 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

NORFOLK



June 20 - August 18: Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club

3017 Kimball Terrace

Breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Lunch 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

June 20 - August 18: Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit

701 Berkley Avenue Extension

Breakfast 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 20 - August 18: Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club

804 Whitaker Lane

Lunch 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Afternoon Snack 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 26 - August 25: The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads

1401 Ballentine Boulevard

Breakfast 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Lunch 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH



June 20 - August 25: Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club

5905 Portsmouth Boulevard

Breakfast 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

SUFFOLK

