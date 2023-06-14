Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia to host multiple events tackling hunger in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, in collaboration with Food Lion and Mercy Chefs, will tackle hunger in Portsmouth on Saturday, June 17 at the Food Lion at 2012 Victory Boulevard.
The Foodbank says according to the City of Portsmouth's Poverty Study, the city has a higher rate of poverty, 18%, than both the Commonwealth, 10.6%, and the US, 13.4%.
The partnership aims to create a convenient hub where individuals can access needed food items, including fresh produce, protein and shelf-stable pantry items.
The event will also connect people with support services, programs, and referrals available in the community to those who may need them.
The Foodbank says the last distribution of this kind was in May, and served more than 200 families in under 90 minutes.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is also participating in the Summer Food Service Program, where meals will be provided to all children without charge.
The meals will be provided Monday through Friday on a first come, first serve basis at the sites and times as follows:
EASTERN SHORE
- June 20 - August 25: Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club
- 24577 Mary N. Smith Road (Accomac)
- Breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
NORFOLK
- June 20 - August 18: Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club
- 3017 Kimball Terrace
- Breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- June 20 - August 18: Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit
- 701 Berkley Avenue Extension
- Breakfast 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 20 - August 18: Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club
- 804 Whitaker Lane
- Lunch 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Afternoon Snack 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 26 - August 25: The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads
- 1401 Ballentine Boulevard
- Breakfast 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
- Lunch 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.
PORTSMOUTH
- June 20 - August 25: Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club
- 5905 Portsmouth Boulevard
- Breakfast 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
- Lunch 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
SUFFOLK
- June 26 - August 18: Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, Forest Glen Unit
- 200 Forest Glen Drive
- Breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.