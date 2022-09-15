Foodbank opens new $3 million facility in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. – A new foodbank is opening Thursday in Franklin.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Western Tidewater Branch, located at 618 South Street. The Foodbank reports it’s a $3 million investment.

Leaders with the Foodbank say this will provide much-needed services for residents in the counties of Southampton, Isle of Wight, and Sussex, and the cities of Franklin, Smithfield, and Suffolk.

The building is nearly 17,000 square feet and has walk-in refrigerators and freezers and space to hold nearly 50 pallets of dry food. It also has classrooms and meeting spaces, plus a computer lab. The Foodbank says that is to support programs designed to address the root causes of food insecurity, particularly employment, healthcare and nutrition, education, housing, and financial literacy.

“With food insecurity on the rise, this new investment could not come at a better time,” said Foodbank President & CEO Christopher Tan.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia says that like any major undertaking, the new branch would not be possible without the support of various community partners, such as the Obici Healthcare Foundation, Hubbard Peanut Company, Hampton Roads Ventures, First Baptist Church, the Camp, Landmark, and Truist Foundations. Additionally, the project received $2 million in support from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

News 3 will be there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and as workers and volunteers pack backpacks with food for the school program.