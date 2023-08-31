For the first time in 16 years, Leatherback hatchlings skitter to the sea

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

After 70 days of incubation, 19 hatchlings started their journey to the ocean from the first Leatherback sea turtle nest found on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in 16 years.

On June 19, a nest with 93 eggs was laid on the beach and found in the early morning on a routine turtle patrol on Ocracoke Island. The Leatherback (Dermochelys coriacea) is the largest sea turtle in the world, weighing up to 2,000 pounds and measuring up to 6.5 feet as adults.

Since keeping record, here’s data from Leatherback nests that have had hatch activity on Cape Hatteras National Seashore:



2007: Ocracoke Island

2002: Hatteras Island

2000: Hatteras Island

Now that our local sea turtle nests are starting to hatch, here’s how to help:

During sea turtle nesting season (May-October), items left on the beach can cause disturbance that may deter a nesting female from laying her eggs or may cause entanglement which compromises the health of the turtle.

Specific items of concern include chairs (any), canopies, volleyball nets and fishing equipment.

Any obstacles that sea turtles face on the beach have the potential to alter their perception of the nesting habitat and they may decide to nest elsewhere or the nest may be laid too close to the water’s edge.

Be sure to put-out any beach fires with sufficient water; fires left burning and unattended may cause harm to the nesting females.

Items left overnight on the beach are considered abandoned and are subject to removal if determined to directly alter the behavior of wildlife (i.e. sea turtles).

