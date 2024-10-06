Former NFL player Michael Tyson mentors Portsmouth teens

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A youth group in Portsmouth got a special visit on Sunday.

Clean Up the Streets (C.U.T.S.) Youth Employment Program hosted former NFL player Michael Tyson Sunday at its new virtual learning center on Airline Boulevard.

Tyson talked to the teens about mental health and a healthy mindset. He also took them on during a game of dodgeball.

The football player is from Hampton Roads and attended Lake Taylor High School. He went on to play with the Seattle Seahawks, the Houston Texans, and Green Bay Packers.

Tyson is opening a facility called the Tyson Center in Texas, to assist young athletes. He still has family in the area and tells News 3 he hopes to come back every few months to work with the teens in Portsmouth.