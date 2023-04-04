Former Norfolk police chief named finalist in Illinois police chief search

NORFOLK, Va. — Former police chief and current News 3 Law Enforcement Analyst Larry Boone has been named the sole finalist in the search for Urbana, Illinois's newest chief of police.

In a news release, Mayor of Urbana Diane Wolfe Marlin says "Mr. Boone has experience in many operational and administrative positions in Norfolk, including patrol officer, special enforcement division/metro-tac officer, K-9 officer, internal affairs, detective, homeland security division, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, and deputy chief. During his time at NPD, he was named Officer of the Year and nominated a second year, and won a medal of valor from the Virginia Police Work Dog Association."

Urbana's mayor says the City hired executive recruitment firm Polihire in the summer of 2022. In the months long search, community engagement initiatives were held to identify the qualities and experience the City's stakeholders found to be most important in the next chief of police.

City staff interviewed several candidates referred by Polihire and Boone was selected from among those, according to the mayor.

According to the 2021 Census, Norfolk has a population of about 235,000 and Urbana, Illinois has a population of just under 40,000.

Urbana city officials say the next step in the selection process will include additional interviews with staff, city council, professional affiliates, and community partners.

