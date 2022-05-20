Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe scheduled to be sentenced Friday

NORFOLK, Va. - Former Sheriff Bob McCabe is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Friday morning.

Last year, jurors convicted McCabe on 11 charges related to corruption during his time as sheriff. Prosecutors say he took part in a pay-to-play scheme with jail contractors and received lavish gifts in exchange for helping them receive contracts.

In court documents, McCabe's attorney, James Broccoletti, said McCabe maintains his innocence, but understands he will be sentenced by the court. Broccoletti is calling for a five-year sentence.

"It is Mr. McCabe's great regret that his personal failure has brought a black eye upon both the city and the Sheriff's Department, the very institutions to which he dedicated decades of his life in service. For this, he is truly remorseful," Broccoletti wrote.

Earlier this year, Broccoletti asked the judge for a competency evaluation ahead of the sentencing, saying he has early onset Alzheimer's disease, but a judge denied the request.

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence McCabe to 20 years in prison, calling his actions a "monumental betrayal of public trust."

The sentencing begins at 9 a.m. on Friday.

