Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe found guilty on all charges in corruption case

NORFOLK, Va. - Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe has been found guilty in his corruption case.

He was found guilty on all 11 charges on Tuesday around Noon and a decision on possible bond has not been decided at this time.

On Monday a jury of 12 started deliberating in the corruption case. For more than two hours during closing arguments, the prosecution painted a picture to the jury that they believe McCabe took part in a pay-to-play scheme. They said for decades, McCabe received lavish gifts from jail vendors who in exchange were awarded contracts.

"This is a case where a public official used his position of power to extract things of value from wealthy businessmen," the prosecution said to jurors Monday morning. "This is the face of green and public corruption, and it's textbook and not pretty."

Gambling, helicopter rides, ice sculptures, autographed guitars, high-end caterings, sporting events and more are what the prosecution believes McCabe obtained from men who had multi-million dollar contracts with the jail.

McCabe, who testified in his own defense last week, admitted to violating campaign finance laws and mishandling funds, including an incident where he had a friend put the friend's name on a blank check for $12,500 to conceal one of the contractors donating to his campaign.

McCabe's defense attorney, James Broccoletti, told the jury Monday that his client didn't have to take the stand and expose his life and career. Broccoletti said repeatedly, "Friends don't bribe friends," and said what the prosecution details are simply gifts between friends with no intent to defraud the citizens of Norfolk.

Broccoletti told the jury that for more than 30 years as a public servant, McCabe improved the jail drastically as well as the health of the inmates.

