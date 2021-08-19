Former Sheriff McCabe testifies he accepted $6,000 cash loan from contractor

NORFOLK, Va. - Former Sheriff Bob McCabe testified he accepted a $6,000 cash loan from one of the contractors at the jail while on the stand during cross-examination in his federal corruption trial on Thursday.

McCabe said he accepted the cash in 2011 while on a trip to Pennsylvania. He says to this day he still has not repaid Jerry Boyle for the loan, but considered it a personal loan between friends.

Boyle is the former head of Correct Care Solutions, the medical services provider at the jail. Boyle has been indicted and faces his own trial later this year.

McCabe admitted he never disclosed the loan on any campaign finance documents and said he made a series of mistakes on those forms throughout the years.

"I just didn't pay attention to it, and I feel awful about it," he said.

During cross-examination, prosecutors attempted to demonstrate there was a pattern where a contract would come up at the jail, a company would get the contract and then McCabe would ask for campaign contributions or receive gifts.

McCabe has said he accepted the gifts from contractors because they were his friends and says he was not acting in his official role as sheriff.

"I never connected a gift to a contract," he said.

McCabe also said he received about $3,000 from Boyle to use while gambling in Arizona, which he also considered to be a personal loan.

The U.S. attorney went line by line through McCabe's finances and showed an instance where he deposited $2,500 from his campaign account into his personal account. McCabe then made a series of cash withdrawals while on a gambling trip.

"It doesn't look good," he responded when asked about that.

Related: Former Norfolk Sheriff McCabe: 'I've never taken a bribe in my life'

He also testified he had a sheriff's deputy drive him around in a limousine and run personal errands for him, including picking up his son from school.

"I can't defend those things," he said.