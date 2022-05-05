Former Norfolk State University football player reveals sexual assault, hazing claims against Division I team

NORFOLK, Va. – Shawn Fahey, a former Ocean Lakes High School football player who signed with Norfolk State University, is going public with his claims of sexual assault and hazing problems he says he encountered while a part of NSU's Division I football team this past fall.

According to Virginia litigator Diane Toscano, these claims were not isolated events, and the university knew about the behavior and failed to act to protect student-athletes. Details about those claims were disclosed at a press conference held Thursday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at Slover Library in Downtown Norfolk.

“He [Fahey] wants to tell his story so that others who have experienced sexual assault, sexual harassment and hazing in college football know they are not alone and what happened to them is unacceptable, and to know they have a voice,” said a press release for the conference.

Fahey will be speaking and telling his story himself. Diane Toscano will also make remarks.

