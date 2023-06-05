Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman lands new role with DC Public Library

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman has landed a new position as the Director of Safety and Security for D.C. Public Library.

D.C. Public Library says Chapman will assume her new role on June 5.

“We are excited to have Tonya join us,” said Richard Reyes-Gavilan, Executive Director of D.C. Public Library. “She has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the law enforcement field and has proven that she is an innovative leader and understands the vital role that safety plays in supporting the use of our buildings.”

Before she was Portsmouth’s City Manager, Chapman was Portsmouth’s Chief of Police and held other law enforcement positions in both Arlington and Richmond.

Chapman’s stint as Portsmouth’s City Manager was short-lived: After about six months on the job, the city council voted to fire her in January 2023. During her time as city manager, she claimed two city leaders treated her disrespectfully. She further claimed that during her time as City Manager, she was ignored, insulted and made fun of.

RELATED: 'My termination was false:' Former Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance

She isn’t the only former city manager of Portsmouth who’s voiced grievances with the city: Angel Jones, whom the city council voted to fire in May of 2022, has taken legal action against the city. Her suit claims that she was wrongfully terminated and alleges public corruption within city leadership.

Mimi Terry is currently serving as the city’s interim manager.