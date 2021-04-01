Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene tapped as head of Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, Va. - After controversy in Portsmouth last year, the city's former police chief will be the head of another police department in Virginia.

Lexington City Manager Jim Halasz announced Thursday that Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Green has been tapped as the next chief of police for the city. She replaces Mike Frost, who has served as the interim police chief since October 2020, and will assume her duties on May 10.

Lexington city officials say Green's appointment "follows an extensive recruitment process led by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police (VACP)," which included screenings and assessments by the VACP and two interview panels, including one comprised of members of the Lexington community.

“We had a strong group of qualified applicants for the Lexington police chief position, and reviewed them with great scrutiny to find the best candidate for Lexington police chief,” said Dana Schrad, Executive Director for the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. “Chief Greene is a highly skilled law enforcement professional, and will be a tremendous asset for the department and for the community. We’re extremely pleased that she will be the next Lexington police chief.”

Greene was fired from the Portsmouth Police Department in November 2020, months after filing charges against Portsmouth city leaders in connection with a protest at the Confederate monument on High Street in June that left one person injured. In a press conference announcing her termination, she said she had never had any issues on the job or questioning of her performance until the Confederate monument "issue."

In response to her new role, Greene told the City of Lexington, "I am ecstatic to become a part of the Lexington family, and for the privilege to lead the honorable men and women of the Lexington Police Department. Working in partnership with our community, we will continue the successes in public safety that the city has enjoyed over the years, while elevating the levels of community collaboration and improving the quality of life for everyone."

