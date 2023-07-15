Former Portsmouth police officer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor

NORFOLK, Va. — Former Portsmouth police officer, 31-year-old Cleshaun A. Cox, plead guilty in a federal court Friday to violating the civil rights of a minor by forcibly sexually assaulting her.

According to court documents, Cox admitted that on or about May 27, 2019, while he was in uniform and working in his official capacity as an officer with the Portsmouth Police Department, he encountered a 17-year-old high school student while on a call for a noise complaint.

The US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) said after another, more senior officer told the girl to drive home, Cox followed her to her home in his marked police vehicle without the other more senior officer knowing.

Cox then instructed the girl to to drive to a parking lot, where he then instructed her to get into his vehicle, according to the US Attorney for EDVA.

Cox then drove the girl to an isolated area, where he raped her.

The US Attorney for EDVA says Cox admitted that he knew the girl was 17 and that he knew that she didn't want to have sex with him. Cox also admitted to lying to state investigators about his actions that night, including falsely stating he did not know the girl's true age and falsely stating that she had proposed a sexual act to him.

“Police officers are entrusted to safeguard and protect our community, especially vulnerable children,” said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Police officers are not above the law. Those who abuse their position to commit such abhorrent acts must and will be held accountable.”

Cox's sentencing is scheduled for November 28.

The US Attorney for EDVA says that under the plea agreement, if accepted by the court, Cox faces at least 15 years and up to 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release and registration as a sex offender.

In 2021, Cox pleaded guilty in Portsmouth Circuit Court to charges of carnal knowledge and abduction and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, 10 years of which were later suspended by the court.

Stay with News 3 for updates.