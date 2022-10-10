Former Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax joins Donovon Lynch family's legal team for civil lawsuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Monday marked a new development in the high-profile case of a man shot and killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront last year.

Donovon Lynch was killed by a Virginia Beach Police officer during a chaotic night at the oceanfront in March 2021.

Since then, Lynch’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons and the City of Virginia Beach.

Now, former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has joined the new legal team representing the Estate of Donovon Lynch in the civil lawsuit.

Monday, Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, talked about Lynch’s death.

“He was simply living his life,” Fairfax said. “It was a series of omissions, a series of failures, a series of things that should never happen again.”

Fairfax is representing the Lynch family in the $50 million civil lawsuit.

“We're here to turn the page and seek real justice for my son,” Donovon’s father, Wayne Lynch said Monday.

Officer Simmons admitted to shooting Lynch twice and failed to turn on his body camera.

Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled there's enough evidence for the Lynch family to move forward with a civil lawsuit.

“I understand how to hold people accountable,” Fairfax told News 3. “I think that's very crucial, in this moment, is accountability. There's been none up until this point.”

News 3 asked Fairfax about why he personally wanted to take on the case. He recalls meeting Wayne Lynch at Donovon's funeral.

“I saw that there was no justice there was coming to this family,” Fairfax said. “Every one of us should be able to look our children in the eye and say that if you go out to the beach, and if you want to get back to your car, you've got to come home to us. You will be safe.”

Earlier this year, the Lynch family met with members of the Department of Justice (DOJ)'s Civil Rights Division.

The family hand-delivered a box containing a petition with nearly 3,500 signatures calling for the DOJ to investigate Lynch's shooting death.

News 3 asked Fairfax about that meeting, and where the family stands with the DOJ.

“We absolutely want an investigation by the Department of Justice,” Fairfax said. “We renew our request for the department of justice to get involved. We thank the Biden-Harris administration for their willingness to work with us. We are confident that there will be some positive results from that.”

“Donovon’s story won’t end here,” Fairfax added. “The ascension of Virginia and Virginia Beach will not end here. Even though man has brought us a tragedy, I think God has brought us an opportunity.”

News 3 reached out to the City of Virginia Beach for comment on this lawsuit and the naming of Fairfax to the Lynch Family legal team.

A city spokesperson sent News 3 this statement:

“Who the family hires for legal support is not for the City to discuss. Our focus is on presenting the facts that demonstrate that the City trains and supervises its police officers in accordance with best practices. We look forward to our opportunity to present the facts to the court.”

When asked if the lawsuit would potentially have any impact on taxpayer money, the city spokesperson responded, “Every lawsuit includes an expenditure of resources. This case is no different than any other in that regard."

Fairfax also confirmed with News 3 the trial is expected to start next April in federal court in Norfolk.