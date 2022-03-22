Virginia Beach claims Donovon Lynch's 'negligence' contributed to his death in new filing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach has made a new filing with the courts in the wrongful death case of Donovon Lynch.

The 25-year-old was shot dead during a chaotic night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in March of 2021. His family is now battling the officer who killed him, and city of Virginia Beach in court.

New details on the case came out earlier this month. According to court documents obtained by News 3, Federal judge Arenda Wright-Allen said the Lynch family has enough evidence to move forward with their claim that Virginia Beach police officer Solomon Simmons, who shot Lynch, was improperly trained, leading to his death.

The city has now filed a response to the court. According to court documents, the City of Virginia Beach says Lynch contributed to his own death by having a gun and entering an active shooting zone.

According to the court documents, the City admits that Solomon Simmons (“Officer Simmons”) shot Donovan W. Lynch but denies the allegation that the shooting was unlawful, as "Officer Simmons acted reasonably and with appropriate lethal force under the circumstances of his encounter with Mr. Lynch."

The City claims there is "no direct causal link between any alleged deficiencies in training, practices, policies and customs of the Virginia Beach Police Department and any alleged constitutional injury in this matter."

According to the documents, the City of Virginia Beach claims Lynch was negligent by entering an active shooting situation, crouching unannounced behind shrubbery, having a gun, placing a bullet into the chamber during an active shooting situation, rising and turning toward police officers with the loaded weapon. The city claims Lynch was under the influence of alcohol.

The Lynch family is seeking $50 million in the wrongful death suit.

