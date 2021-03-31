Family, friends mourn man killed by Virginia Beach Police during vigil

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Family and friends kept the focus on the light Donovon Lynch brought to the world during a vigil on Tuesday evening near the place where he was killed at the Oceanfront.

"For this to just happen is so unbelievable because like they said - if it can happen to him, it can happen to any of us," Lynch's sister Lauryn said.

Friends and family shared stories of Lynch during the vigil, which lasted for about an hour with more than 100 in attendance. They say Lynch was always on time and was always looking out for others.

His father Wayne described him as a "beautiful young man - smart, intelligent, handsome, athletic, nice, humble. All the adjectives you want to say - that's Donovon."

Virginia Beach Police say the circumstances of Lynch's death remain under investigation. It all happened Friday night during a series of violent, chaotic incidents. Police said Lynch brandished a gun before a uniformed officer shot and killed him.

State Police are now taking over the investigation amid calls for an independent investigation. "We are going to remember the good times with Donovon," said Wayne Lynch. "Stay calm. The truth will prevail."

The body camera worn by the officer was also not activated at the time of the shooting. Police are still investigating why, but family and friends called that unacceptable.

"You had one chance to show some transparency, and you didn't do it," said one of the speakers.

For now, the family is left to grieve the loss of their son and brother.

"I've been working day and night to try and prevent other kids from getting killed, and my son gets killed for doing nothing," Wayne said.