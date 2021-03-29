Virginia Beach Police report officers, other witnesses saw man fatally shot by police had gun; gun recovered at scene

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police have provided another update on the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch that involved an officer at the Oceanfront Friday night.

According to a press release from police, homicide detectives conducted interviews with witnesses which include another officer and independent witnesses.

Officials say that both officers report that Lynch was brandishing a gun at the time of the shooting, which they say was recovered at the scene. According to officials, an independent witness said Lynch had been in possession of a gun earlier that Friday evening.

Police say the exact events of what took place are still being criminally investigated.

Once the investigation is complete, police say all statements and evidence will be submitted to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney(OCA). They say the office is conducting a separate investigation into the incident, independent of the one from the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Once the OCA's review is complete, officials say the VBPD Internal Affairs Bureau will begin its investigation into policy and procedure compliance.

Police Chief Neudigate will provide an update on the other shootings during the City Council's special sessions meeting.

Neudigate held a press conference Saturday to provide updates on the shootings and revealed that the officer who fatally shot Lynch, body camera was not activated at the time of the shooting.