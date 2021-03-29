'It's a parent's worst nightmare,' Norfolk Christian Schools coach reacts to death of football player Donovon Lynch after Oceanfront shootings

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Coach Mike Harris is trying to swallow the death of an athlete he knows well, 25 year old Donovon Lynch.

"He was a bigger guy, warm, friendly and engaging, and he walks with a smile and confidence," said Harris.

Lynch was one of two people killed late Friday, 8 others injured in a horrific series of shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Police said a call came in at around 11:20 p.m. regarding gunshots on Atlantic Avenue at 20th Street. Investigation has revealed that a group of people were involved in "some type of conflict" that escalated into a physical fight in which several people began shooting at each other, leaving multiple people wounded.

"As soon as I saw his face it took me back right away to when he was a little pre teen boy when I met him," Harris said.

Coach Harris worked along side Lynch and his father coaching basketball for years-- when lynch attended Norfolk Christian Schools.

"He comes from a family that values like integrity," he said. "For the life of me Icant see him being a threat.

Donovon, a former offensive lineman for UVA Wisewise who graduated in 2019 with a degree in Physical Education, was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer.

Police initially called Lynch armed, stating a gun was found in the vicinity of where the incident occurred, but later the police chief stated there was no evidence it was Lynch's gun. Police also said the officer who fired upon Lynch didn't have his body camera activated.

"When I went on social media and saw the characterizations from people who didn't know him it hurts your heart," said Harris. "He is not a thug looking for trouble he was well educated and well raised."

Harris said Lynch comes from a family of deep faith and integrity - who is looking for answers as to why this occurred

"As a community we want transparency ,just the truth whatever the truth is laid out on the table," said Harris.

29-year-old Deshayla E. Harris, of Norfolk, died on scene. Police say Harris was a bystander of the shooting.

According to an update from officials, 22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., of Virginia Beach, were arrested in connection to the shooting on Atlantic Avenue. They have been charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

They are being held in custody at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

