"Warm and lovable person"; Godmother remembers 'Bad Girls Club' star DeShayla Harris after fatal Oceanfront shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 is hearing from loved ones of DeShayla Harris. She was the 29-year-old who was shot and killed at the Oceanfront over the weekend.

Harris was on season 17 of the 'Bad Girls Club,' a show on Oxygen.

News 3 spoke to Harris' godmother who said she was going out for a night of fun and got caught in the gunfire.

"She is going to be missed because she always had her good spirit with her. She was outgoing. She wasn’t the type that liked to be around trouble," her godmother said.

Overnight Friday, multiple people were shot and two were killed during incidents at the Oceanfront. Police said a call came in at around 11:20 p.m. regarding gunshots on Atlantic Avenue at 20th Street. Investigation has revealed that a group of people were involved in "some type of conflict" that escalated into a physical fight in which several people began shooting at each other, leaving multiple people wounded.

Several minutes later, officers heard additional gunshots in the vicinity of the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue. When officers investigated, they found an additional shooting victim in the 300 block of 19th Street near Pacific Avenue. Harris died at the scene. Police said over the weekend that Harris was a bystander of the shooting.

Harris' godmother said, "She was she was a warm and lovable person, she was a very nice girl and she's gonna be well missed."

As of Monday afternoon, no one has been arrested for the fatal shooting of Harris. Four people have been arrested on others charges stemming from the incidents.

Related: 'It's a parent's worst nightmare,' Norfolk Christian Schools coach reacts to death of football player Donovon Lynch after Oceanfront shootings