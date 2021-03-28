Virginia Beach NAACP calls for change after officer's body cam was not activated when fatally shooting man at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Branch NAACP is calling for a Citizen Review Board with full investigative and subpoena powers after the deadly Oceanfront shootings that took place Friday night.

The city's NAACP branch issued a press release stating their concerns regarding the recent shootings that took the lives of Donovan W. Lynch and Deshayla E. Harris.

The fatal shooting of Donovan Lynch involved a Virginia Beach police officer. Chief Paul Neudigate held a press conference Saturday to provide updates on the shootings.

Chief Neudigate revealed that the officer who fatally shot Lynch, body camera was not activated at the time of the shooting. Virginia Beach NAACP says they are not surprised by that revelation.

"Disciplinary actions surrounding an officer misconduct should not be withheld from the public under the pretext. “It’s a personnel issue." This has been the case in the past. Transparency of police disciplinary is required now," Virginia Beach NAACP President Dr. Karen Hills Pruden stated.

The city launched a body-worn camera project of 450 body-worn cameras and 250 in-car dash cameras, a $5.5M implementation investment. They began issuing the first phase of cameras in July 2018.

The city's NAACP is calling for the following:



The Use of Force Continuum with at least 6 steps with clear levels of escalation The ability to review officer misconduct information and disciplinary histories (via Open Records Act) The ability to review the police department’s records of disciplining or charging officers with misconduct, A statewide review board for police officers who use deadly force-tied to officer re-certification credentials.

"We will not stand by silently while an African American citizen has been shot down in this ‘Resort City,’" the release ends with.