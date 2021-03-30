Virginia Beach Police Chief now calling for Virginia State Police to assume Oceanfront shooting investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police Chief Neudigate released a statement following an update from police on the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch by a police officer at the Oceanfront.

According to the update from the police, Chief Neudigate has requested that State Police assume the investigation into to officer-involved shooting.

"The Lynch family and the involved officer each deserve a comprehensive and thorough investigation into this incident, and we really appreciate the publics' patience as we sort through every facet of it." Chief Neudigate writes.

This update follows Virginia Beach's Monday update that stated two officers and an independent witness saw Donovan Lynch brandish a gun during the time of the shooting. Police also said they recovered a gun at the scene.

Several local leaders have called for transparency from the police, including the Virginia Beach NAACP branch and Lynch's cousin Pharrell, the Something in the Water music festival coordinator.

Chief Neudigate is set to provide updates on the string of incidents that took place at the Oceanfront on Friday during the City Council's special sessions meeting.