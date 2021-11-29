Virginia Beach officials to provide updates on Donovan Lynch death investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney is holding a press conference to provide an update on the officer-involved shooting death of Donovan Lynch.

The press release will be held Tuesday, November 30 at 1 p.m.

Donovon Lynch was fatally shot by Virginia Beach Officer Simmons on March 26. The shooting has been under investigation since then.

This press conference comes months after Donovan Lynch’s family has filed a lawsuit against the city for $50 million. The city of Virginia Beach also filed a motion to dismiss that lawsuit against them.

So far the investigation has revealed that Officer Simmons' body camera was off at the time of the shooting and that there have been conflicting witness statements about what happened that night.

The family called upon the Department of Justice to handle the investigation, but instead it was taken over by Virginia State Police.

The investigation into the death of Donovon Lynch is still ongoing.

That same night, 28-year-old Deshayla Harris, was shot and killed. Police said her death happened before the fatal officer-involved shooting of Lynch.

Months later, there are still no answers about who killed Deshayla Harris.

