Family of man fatally shot by police at Oceanfront calls for DOJ to investigate, will hold press conference Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The family of Donovon Lynch, the man who was fatally shot by a Virginia Beach officer, is set to hold a press conference on Monday.

25-year-old Donovon Lynch was fatally shot on March 26 by an officer at the Oceanfront. His family will now hold a press conference at the site of the shooting, 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at noon.

The family says the press conference will provide new details on how and why they believe the investigation is being negligently mishandled by city and state officials.

State Police have since taken over the investigation.

“My son was murdered and now they try to murder his character. Not this time” said Wayne Lynch, the father of Donovon. “We want justice for my son and it begins with the police taking back the statement that he was brandishing a weapon” Wayne Lynch added.

Police say the officer's body camera was not activated at the time. VBPD later released an update saying homicide detectives interviewed the officer involved in the shooting, another officer who witnessed the shooting and independent witnesses. Both officers reportedly said Lynch was "brandishing a handgun" at the time of the shooting. They say an independent witness said Lynch had a gun earlier that evening.

According to a press release from the family's spokesperson, when VBPD released that update using the word “brandishing”, the family, through their attorney, attempted numerous times to request city and state officials to retract the “brandishing” statement.

The Lynch family says they have spoken with eyewitnesses to the shooting. They say those eyewitness accounts differ from what police say happened.

The family is now calling for an independent investigation into the shooting by the US Department of Justice.

Pharrell Williams, music icon and Donovon's cousin, spoke at his funeral and penned a message on social media, calling for honesty, justice, and transparency over what took place.

