Virginia State Police looking for witnesses in officer-involved shooting of Donovon Lynch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia State Police are looking for anyone who may know something about the officer-involved shooting during last Friday's deadly violence at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Chesapeake Field Office assumed the investigation into the March 26 officer-involved shooting. State Police initiated the investigation Tuesday at the request of Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate, and the investigation remains ongoing.

State Police are looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the shooting involving a Virginia Beach Police officer and 25-year-old Donovon Lynch of Virginia Beach. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, March 26 near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 20th Street.

Related: Family, friends mourn man killed by Virginia Beach Police during vigil

Lynch, who played football for UVA Wise, was one of two people who was fatally shot Friday night. Police initially said he was armed, stating a gun was found in the vicinity of where the incident occurred. However, later Police Chief Neudigate stated there was no evidence it was Lynch's gun.

VBPD later released an update saying homicide detectives interviewed the officer involved in the shooting, another officer who witnessed the shooting and independent witnesses. Both officers reportedly said Lynch was "brandishing a handgun" at the time of the shooting. They say an independent witness said Lynch had a gun earlier that evening.

Police also said the officer who fired at Lynch didn't have his body camera activated. During the Virginia Beach City Council's special sessions meeting Tuesday, Neudigate said there is currently no video available, but added the department is working to obtain any business's private cameras to see if any footage was caught since the officer's body cam was not on.

The department has not named the officer involved in the shooting.

Anyone who has information and/or cellphone video before, of or after the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling (757) 424-6800 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia,gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.