Virginia Beach Police Chief provides insight into body cam policy, other Oceanfront shootings updates

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Chief Neudigate provided updates on the string of incidents that took place at the Oceanfront on Friday during the City Council's special sessions meeting.

Neudigate provided updates on the first shooting that took place on Atlantic Avenue that resulted in the arrest of three men.

The chief said that they are still investigating, but have evidence that five males were firing guns and nine people were shot including six men, 3 women. Neudigate says one woman is still in hospital seriously injured.

According to the update, the people arrested are affiliated with local gangs.

Police Chief Neudigate says 3 additional arrests were made and police are seeking federal charges for some. He says more arrests may come.

In regards to the shooting in the 300th block of 19th Street that took the life of 29-year-old DeShayla Harris. Neudigate says Harris and her friends were on the sidewalk when she was shot by a stray bullet.

56 shells were recovered from the scene Chief Neudigate stated during the briefing.

Neudigate also provided another update on the officer fatally shooting Donovon Lynch.

Chief Neudigate added that homicide detectives interviewed both the officer involved in the shooting and one plain-clothed detective that was also at the scene.

He says as of Tuesday there is no video available, but they are working to obtain any business's private cameras to see if any footage was caught since the officer's body cam was not on.

Chief Neudigate says issues with the body cam holster may have caused it not to activate when the gun comes out, but it should turn on. The chief says certain parts needed for the holster are currently on backorder.

The police chief noted that he does not know of any police departments that keep cameras rolling at all times because of privacy concerns but added that their department has embraced the technology. Chief Neudigate said cameras hold themselves and the community accountable.

Chief says in his 32 years of policing this is the only officer-involved shooting that he has worked on with no video or witnesses.

He stated that just like everyone else, the police department wants transparency as well.

City Council Member Aaron Rouse commended the police chief for asking for assistance in the investigation by State Police.

When asked about the body cam policy by Rouse, Chief Neudigate stated that the officer's reasoning for the camera not being activated is still being investigated.

Despite many cameras at the Oceanfront, they did not capture the killing of Lynch. The chief says he is not against adding more cameras to the area.

Vice Mayor Jim Wood says they have already spent $3 million on cameras at Oceanfront, but they are only 50 percent covered.