Donovon Lynch's family attorney claims body was moved and another officer was involved in Oceanfront shooting

Family and friends of Donovon Lynch, the man killed by Virginia Beach Police at the Oceanfront on March 26, believe his body was moved and left for an inhumane amount of time.

During a press conference Monday, they claimed another Virginia Beach Police officer shot someone else in the Oceanfront shootings.

During the press conference Donovon’s family and friends continued to beg for more transparency.

“We are heartbroken, angry frustrated, hurt,” Donovon’s father Wayne Lynch said. Monday.

Wayne was surrounded by friends, family and supporters speaking out 18 days after his son was shot and killed.

The family remains upset, saying police have not been transparent and they believe officials are leaving out huge details of what happened at the Oceanfront on March 26

John Reichert, the family attorney, says Donovon was shot in the leg and chest from just 15 yards away as he was fleeing the sound of gunshots nearby.

“There was second officer that shot a witness that came to Donovon’s aid right there shot him in [the] hand, he got away, no one has talked to that person,” Reichert said.

Donovon’s loved ones remain mystified as to why the names of the two officers they now believe were involved have gone un-named.

Reichert said, “Two officers fired their weapons and neither one of their cameras were on?”

Loved ones believe from eyewitnesses and surveillance video that they have obtained that Donovon's body was moved near DeShayla Harris’ body. She was a victim killed from shots fired that night. They said Donovon’s body sat on a gurney until 9 a.m., the next morning.

“How did he get from here to over there…his body laid in [the] street all night long while family was looking for it,” Reichert said.

Another frustration of family and friends is that they say VBPD has changed their story several times. Loved ones at the press conference said the latest information is that Donovon was brandishing a weapon. They say, again from eyewitnesses, it did not happen, and the family said he had a permit to carry.

“I asked them tweet out retraction of [the] word brandishing until you can confirm or deny whether he was brandishing weapon,” Reichert said.

The family is now asking for a federal investigation from the department of justice, regular updates from state and local police and immediate identification of the officers they said are involved.

News 3 reached out to Virginia Beach Police to ask if the body was moved, if the other officer the family believes was involved and shot someone is being investigated, and when or if they will release the names of police officers involved. We are waiting to hear back.

