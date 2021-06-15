Donovon Lynch Foundation to host 'Re-imagine America' symposium discussing ideas to improve current police system at NSU

NORFOLK, Va. - The Donovon Wayne Lynch Foundation for Social and Economic Justice is hosting a symposium to discuss ways how the current police system can be improved.

This event comes after the death of Donovon Lynch, the man killed by Virginia Beach Police at the Oceanfront on March 26.

On Thursday, June 17, the foundation, in collaboration with Norfolk State University Center for African American Public Policy, will host a “Re-Imagine America” symposium to discuss “re-imagine ideas” for community policing, community economic development, and several other topics.

The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at NSU.

Wayne Lynch, Tim Lynch and Attorney Jeff Reichert, JD, will be on the panel. Organizers say they will be answering questions and talking about ways in which the current policing system can be improved.

They say this event will also allow the panel an opportunity to call for justice for Donovon Lynch and to call for transparency into the investigation.

The attorneys for the Lynch family held a press conference in April, claiming that Donovon's body was moved and left for an inhumane amount of time. The attorneys also claimed during the press conference another Virginia Beach Police officer shot someone else in the Oceanfront shootings.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, click here.

The symposium kicks off the “Re-Imagine America” HBCU Tour. This tour will award scholarships and funding to students and the community at large for ideas they believe will help improve our communities, cities and nation. HBCU students who attend will be able to enter the “Re-Imagine Contest,” in which they can present ideas and concepts to help solve issues of community policing. Winners will receive up to $2,500.

