Virginia Beach Police: Deshayla Harris' death happened 'several minutes' before Donovon Lynch shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - As Virginia Beach Police continue to investigate the death of 28-year-old Deshayla Harris, who was shot and killed at the Oceanfront on March 26, they say her death happened before the fatal officer-involved shooting of Donovon Lynch.

In an update on the investigation Friday, police said surveillance video, eyewitness statements and other evidence "continue to indicate that Deshayla Harris was struck by gunfire exchanged between groups of individuals."

They say that evidence indicates her death happened "several minutes" before a VBPD officer fatally shot 25-year-old Lynch.

Additionally, the department said the bullet recovered from Harris isn't the same type of ammunition issued to VBPD officers.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate reportedly met with Harris' family to update them on the investigation and offer them resources to help them as they grieve.

The department says its Detective Bureau is "working tirelessly" to find out who shot Harris and holding them accountable for her death.

Last month, Harris' family told News 3 she was out with friends on the night of the shooting. They told us they're dissatisfied with how the police department has handled the investigation, with her mother saying police never met with her and only confirmed her daughter's death through FaceTime video at the scene.

No one has been arrested in connection with Harris' death.