Memorial service for man killed by Virginia Beach Police to be held Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The memorial service for Donovon Lynch will be held on Monday, April 4.

25-year-old Donovon Lynch was fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer last Friday at the Oceanfront.

A walk-through viewing service will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Beach Funeral Services, located at 4456 Bonney Rd.

The celebration of life service will take place at 9:45 a.m., Monday at Wave Church, 1000 N. Great Neck Rd.

Bishop William J. Barber II will deliver the eulogy at the funeral. Bishop Barber is the pastor at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, N.C., and is known as being a political activist.

An obituary for Lynch, reflects on his work within the community, his passion for sports, and the love that his family and friends share for him.

Family and friends kept the focus on the light Donovon Lynch brought to the world during a vigil last week near the place where he was killed at the Oceanfront.

Related: Virginia State Police looking for witnesses in officer-involved shooting of Donovon Lynch