Fortis Solutions Group, LLC set to invest $3.1M for reconstruction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Fortis Solutions Group LLC is set to invest 3.1 million to grow their Virginia Beach facility.

According to the release, the new project will add 23,000 square feet to the existing footprint which equals 62,000 square feet when construction is expected to be complete in 2023.

The Virginia Beach Development Authority voted to award Fortis Solutions Group and Investment Program grant of $125,000

“We greatly appreciate the VBDA’s EDIP grant approval which will support our continued growth and investment in people and equipment within our Virginia Beach facility,” said Fortis Solutions Group CEO John Wynne.

Fortis Solution group was founded in 1979 and is originally known as Labels Unlimited. In early 2015, the business re-branded as Fortis Solutions Group. With over 1,000 people employed across the country, the company serves people in a variety of markets. Some markets include beauty, automation, food, beverage, health, and beauty.

Locally, the company team consists of 140 people and is looking to offer 40 more positions within the next couple of months.

"This is another example of our commitment to retaining our existing businesses, stimulating capital investment, and creating jobs in our city," said Taylor Adams, deputy city manager and director of Economic Development for the City of Virginia Beach.

If you would like more information about the company or are interested in candidacy, click here.