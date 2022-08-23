Fox bites 5 people, 1 dog, and 1 cat with a pending rabies test for the fox

WILLIAMSBURG, Va — A wild gray fox bit five people, one dog, and one cat in Williamsburg on Monday, August 22.

Fox bites and sightings were reported in the areas of Mimosa Drive, Boundary Street, Counselor’s Way, and Griffin Avenue.

The fox is now deceased, but lab results are still pending to confirm if the animal was rapid.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with any fox, call the Virginia Department of Health at 757-603-4277 or check out peninsula.eh@vdh.virginia.gov.

