Fox in James City County tests positive for rabies

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A fox in the area of Mt. Folly, specifically Sycamore Landing Road in James City County, has tested positive for the rabies virus, said the Peninsula Health District.

The fox is now deceased.

The rabies disease is fatal, but preventable. The Peninsula Health District would like to remind citizens to vaccinate their pets, report all exposures to animals (bites or scratches), and enjoy wildlife from a distance.

Exposure can be a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, and mouth. It can also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

The Peninsula Health District would like anyone who has information regarding any exposure to the fox in the days leading up to August 19, 2021 should contact the Health Department at Peninsula Health District - Williamsburg Environmental Health Office.