Franklin man pleads guilty to murder of 19-year-old that was found shot to death in vehicle

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. - A man charged in connection to the murder of a 19-year-old found dead in a vehicle last year has pleaded guilty.

In December 2020, 19-year-old Casey Dakota Cagle was found shot to death in his vehicle.

21-year-old Jaylin Freeman pleaded guilty on Monday to the second-degree murder of Casey Dakota Cagle. He also pleaded guilty to robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Freeman's next court date is March 14.

Another man was also charged with second-degree murder. 20-year-old Shamon Reid-Wilkerson, of Franklin, is scheduled to appear in Isle of Wight General District Court this Thursday.