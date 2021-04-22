Free assistance for filing income taxes in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With less than a month to go until May 17, the deadline to file federal income taxes, a community partnership is looking to take some of the stress and guesswork out of preparing a return.

In partnership with the Families Achieving Community Economic Stability, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, part of the Hampton Roads Community Action Program, is offering free tax preparation services for residents of Hampton Roads who meet certain eligibility requirements.

Families with incomes of less than $56,844 and two or more children, single individuals without children and incomes less than $15,820, low-income seniors and people with disabilities qualify for the free assistance.

"It's just extremely important, particularly with what we've been experiencing this year with so many different tax law changes, such as the unemployment forgiveness of $10,200, the premium tax credit changes, as well as being able to get your stimulus money if you haven't received it," says Nichole Willis, part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Willis stresses every return her team works on is double checked by volunteers to make sure it is accurate.

"The tax preparers within our program are certified with the IRS on tax law. They are trained every year by the IRS, so you're getting the most current information directly from the IRS," she adds.

To learn more about the program, and to schedule an appointment for tax preparation help, click this link.