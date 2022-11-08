Free car washes to honor armed forces on Veterans Day in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Veterans and military personnel can expect free car washes on November 11 from all Grand Slam Car Wash locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with November 15 as a backup "rainy day."

"It’s an exciting and emotional day for everyone. Our management team and employees look forward to giving back to those that have given so much,” said Josh Maneely, Grand Slam Car Washes Operations Manager.

Under the "Grace For Vets FREE Wash Program," free washes will be given to honor and recognize veterans or current military personnel. It was founded in 2004 by veteran Mike Fountz, whose first-hand experience in the service spearheaded this initiative.

“This day is not about the car wash operators who are providing the free washes, it’s about honoring and recognizing those that have and are serving and protecting our country," said Maneely.

During Mountz's time in service, he saw first-hand amputees and others seriously wounded at the Veterans Hospital in Valley Forge, PA. Several years after opening his first car wash, this program began and spread to other participating car washes across the country.

For more information, click here.