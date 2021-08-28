Portsmouth free community day hopes to spread message: 'Stop the gun violence'

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The hardwood basketball court and tents were getting laid down since early Saturday morning at Portsmouth City Park.` The setup was for the first-ever Stop the Gun Violence Day.

The event is set up by local non-profit Heroes of Minority in Every Society, also known as Big HOMIES. The organization was founded and led by Eugene Swinson. The event hopes to spread the message of ending gun violence in our region's streets.

As previously reported the region has experienced gun violence throughout the last several months. These tragedies have impacted those who are not only close to the victims but also their communities.

The event will consist of a basketball tournament with an actual hardwood floor. There will also be vendors and giveaways including a school supplies giveaway. There will also be free haircuts for children and train rides on the park's Pokey Smokey Train.

Stop the Gun Violence Day is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entry is free and the park is accessible by traveling north on City Park Avenue.