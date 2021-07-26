Watch
NewsInvestigations

Actions

How gun violence can trigger trauma in children

items.[0].image.alt
Getty
mentalhealth.png
Posted at 4:30 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 04:46:05-04

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk psychologist says the string of gun violence targeting children and teens across Hampton Roads can trigger trauma and mental health problems in young people.

“Exposure to community violence, including witnessing those shootings and the hearing gunshots even make it harder for them to succeed in school,” said Dr. Barbara Shabazz.

A News 3 investigation revealed more than 20 children and teens have been injured or killed since Memorial Day in Hampton Roads, and the numbers keep rising.

“Children exposed to violence, crime, and abuse are more likely to abuse drugs, suffer from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Dr. Shabazz. “Sometimes they resort to aggressive and violent behavior themselves and engage in criminal activity.”

Dr. Shabazz said it’s important to pay attention to any behavior changes in children.

The National Association of School Psychologists offers several tips to help children cope with gun violence, including:

  • Validate their feelings
  • Make time for them to share
  • Limit exposure to violence

You can find the complete guidance from NASP here.

Monday night at 6, News 3's Jessica Larche takes a closer look at how community gun violence can impact children in our communities, and how to help them process trauma.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections