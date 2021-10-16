Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be offered at Virginia Beach schools the week of Oct. 18

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) and the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health have partnered to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to students, faculty, staff and the general public at several schools in the district the week of Oct. 18.

People ages 12-17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Adults will have the option to receive either the two-dose Pfizer (Comirnaty), the two-dose Moderna or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Boosters will also be available for people who received the Pfizer vaccine in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The booster vaccine can be obtained any time after six months from the date of second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. For information on booster eligibility, click here.

Third doses of Moderna are also available, as directed by the CDC, for people who are immunocompromised. This includes people who have received an organ transplant, who are actively being treated for cancer, who have HIV or are receiving any other treatment that affects their immune system.

Health officials recommend that anyone who believes they may be eligible for the third dose consult their physician or refer to CDC guidelines.

For people who received either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, a third dose of the same vaccine should be received. If the vaccine product given for the first two doses is unknown, either vaccine product may be received.

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

All clinics will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Monday, Oct. 18

First Colonial High School, 1272 Mill Dam Rd.

First Colonial High School, 1272 Mill Dam Rd.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Bayside High School, 4960 Haygood Rd.

Bayside High School, 4960 Haygood Rd.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Kempsville Middle School, 860 Churchill Dr.

Kempsville Middle School, 860 Churchill Dr.

The Delta variant is dominant in Virginia, driving an increase in COVID-19 cases. Health officials continue to say vaccines are our best defense against the virus, drastically reducing the risk of infection and hospitalization.

