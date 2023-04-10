Free festival 'Something Indie Water' coming to Oceanfront with 50 performer lineup

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Something Indie Water" is a new, free music festival coming to the Oceanfront April 28 to 30, the same weekend Something in the Water takes place.

According to a spokesperson, 50 Virginia musicians, bands, DJs and producers will play the three-day free festival.

"We were thrilled to receive around a thousand submissions from musicians across Virginia," festival director Will Keck says. "The response was incredibly encouraging for our new festival celebrating Virginia's independent talent."

"Something Indie Water" is presented by Richmond-based music promoters theMSQshop, a creative agency that guides independent artists and brands, and in collaboration with Virginia Beach-based entertainment company Aspire To Inspire Music Group and fashion brand VA Natural Gas.

"'Something Indie Water' is all about bringing the community together, supporting Virginia music, and giving our audience a fun experience," said performer Theo "Intalek" Jamison, the festival's community liaison and Keck's business partner.

The festival will be held at FFX Theatre at 206 16th Street at the Oceanfront, which is along the entrance to Pharrell's Something in the Water festival.

"We're thrilled that Pharrell Williams continues to bring acclaimed national artists to Virginia," Keck says. "We want to show our support while giving a platform for Virginia artists to showcase their work — and invite everyone to stop by."

The festival spans all three days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival lineup is as follows:

Friday, April 28 - Day 1 - CNTR Marketplace

Performances by Shaolinn, Gee Litt, Ni'eve, Cane, Roberta Lea, Weekend Plans

Hosted by Jackie Live + MONI

Music by DJ Suave

Saturday, April 29 - Day 2 - theMSQshop Showcase

Performances by Khi infinite, Noah o x Big No, Kingna Scott, Fishskale Rabble, FulMetalParkas, Lewsid, WhyNotDuce, G-Salih, Jade Josephine, Nat, Gifted Hands, Will Jung, Tell'em_I’mBizzy, Shuntell Diverse

Hosted by Sev

Music by DJ Trapreem x DJ Lou Dawg

Sunday, April 30 - Day 3 - Slight Brunch w/ Virginia Natural Gas

Slight Since + VA Natural Gas will sponsor a brunch event. Including “Virginia Talks Different” Playlist Set + Producer Cypher | Powered by Biggz x Prime Studios. Bar and refreshments available. Music provided by DJ. Brunch will be first come, first serve.

Performances by Rudy Walker x Taesean

Virginia Talks Different Playlist Set: Dyfferant, Bobby Blaze Will Amadeus, T.R.I.G, Slim Kartel, MachineMook, Illa Styles, Drew Famous, Khalif Bryant, Pvvli, Kalene Scott

Producers For Producer Cypher: Hyphen, Andre Palace, Diggity Dash, Josh Forte, RazJah, J. Clyde, Illien Rosewell, JR Swiftz, Zeek, VonLow, Nay G

Hosted by Je'Nyah

Music by DJ E Shorty

You can learn more about the festival here.