Free food distribution event at Virginia Beach amphitheater opens early due to lines

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents of Hampton Roads are lining up to receive free food Tuesday morning at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

It’s organized by the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

According to Foodbank leaders, the USS Iwo Jima, GrowSmart Virginia Beach, Avalon Bay, Panera Bread, and Revival Center Virginia will be participating to help up to 2,000 households in need. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh and shelf-stable foods.

The distribution event is from 9 a.m–1 p.m. on Tuesday; however, the line was opened a bit early because there were so many people in line, according to David Brandt, Senior Director of Communications for the Foodbank.

Not only will there be food options, but also educational tools. Items include kindergarten readiness resources for families with children under the age of 5 as well as free children’s books.

This distribution is open to all Virginia Beach residents and is first come, first serve. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used for the event.

The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is located at 3550 Cellar Door Way in Virginia Beach.